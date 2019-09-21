Contrasting of Apergy Corporation (APY) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 34 1.82 N/A 1.20 27.04 McDermott International Inc. 7 0.04 N/A -15.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Apergy Corporation and McDermott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apergy Corporation and McDermott International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Liquidity

Apergy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, McDermott International Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Apergy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Apergy Corporation and McDermott International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$35 is Apergy Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 18.68%. McDermott International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 248.26% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, McDermott International Inc. is looking more favorable than Apergy Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apergy Corporation and McDermott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 93.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Apergy Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year Apergy Corporation had bullish trend while McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats McDermott International Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.