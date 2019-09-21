Contrasting of Apergy Corporation (APY) and Its Peers

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apergy Corporation has 93.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Apergy Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apergy Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.70% 4.70% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Apergy Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation N/A 34 27.04 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Apergy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Apergy Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Apergy Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

$37 is the consensus target price of Apergy Corporation, with a potential upside of 25.47%. The potential upside of the peers is 49.96%. Apergy Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apergy Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Apergy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Apergy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Apergy Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Apergy Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apergy Corporation.

Dividends

Apergy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apergy Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.