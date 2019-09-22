Contrasting of Apergy Corporation (APY) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy Corporation 34 1.85 N/A 1.20 27.04 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 8 0.34 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apergy Corporation and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apergy Corporation are 2.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has 2.8 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apergy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Apergy Corporation and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apergy Corporation has a consensus price target of $35, and a 18.68% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apergy Corporation and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 69.3%. 0.5% are Apergy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -1.24% 0.28% -14.25% -24.55% -22.17% -0.83%

For the past year Apergy Corporation had bullish trend while Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.