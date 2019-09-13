Contrasting of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 86 14.28 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 59.57% at a $45 consensus price target. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.67 consensus price target and a 15.45% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 0%. About 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.