Contrasting of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,830,648.05% -77.1% -60.8% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 179,604,261.80% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.9. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 84.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.