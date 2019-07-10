Contrasting of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Alkermes plc 30 3.26 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival Alkermes plc is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 69.81% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc’s average target price is $30.25, while its potential upside is 33.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Alkermes plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 98.9%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.52% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.