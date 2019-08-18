Contrasting of Apache Corporation (APA) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

Both Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 30 1.16 N/A 0.28 86.29 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.59 N/A 0.22 5.71

Demonstrates Apache Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. HighPoint Resources Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Apache Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Apache Corporation is currently more expensive than HighPoint Resources Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.78 beta means Apache Corporation’s volatility is 78.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation is 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.07 beta.

Liquidity

Apache Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Apache Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Apache Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Apache Corporation’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 67.95%. Competitively the consensus price target of HighPoint Resources Corporation is $6, which is potential 400.00% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, HighPoint Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Apache Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Apache Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year Apache Corporation was less bearish than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Apache Corporation beats HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.