Contrasting of Apache Corporation (APA) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Since Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 31 1.22 N/A 0.28 86.29 Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.66 N/A -4.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apache Corporation and Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Apache Corporation is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Competitively, Contango Oil & Gas Company is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

Apache Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Contango Oil & Gas Company are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Apache Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Apache Corporation and Contango Oil & Gas Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30 Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00

Apache Corporation has an average price target of $35, and a 55.90% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apache Corporation and Contango Oil & Gas Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08%

For the past year Apache Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Apache Corporation beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.