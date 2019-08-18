Contrasting of Apache Corporation (APA) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 30 1.16 N/A 0.28 86.29 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.20 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apache Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Apache Corporation is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Approach Resources Inc.’s 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.07 beta.

Liquidity

Apache Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Approach Resources Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Apache Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apache Corporation and Approach Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 67.95% for Apache Corporation with average target price of $35. Competitively Approach Resources Inc. has an average target price of $0.4, with potential upside of 110.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Approach Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Apache Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apache Corporation and Approach Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Apache Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Apache Corporation has stronger performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Apache Corporation beats Approach Resources Inc.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.