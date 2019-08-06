Contrasting of Aon plc (AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

As Insurance Brokers companies, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aon plc 178 4.02 N/A 4.99 37.95 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 180 2.86 N/A 5.84 33.42

Table 1 demonstrates Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Aon plc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Aon plc’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0.00% 7.6% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Aon plc is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. In other hand, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aon plc. Its rival Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company 0 0 5 3.00

Aon plc’s average target price is $199.6, while its potential upside is 7.84%. Competitively the average target price of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is $210.83, which is potential 10.52% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is looking more favorable than Aon plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aon plc and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.1% and 93.8%. Insiders held 0.7% of Aon plc shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company -0.99% 0.66% 11.32% 21.22% 22.35% 28.55%

For the past year Aon plc has stronger performance than Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology. The companyÂ’s Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, affinity, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The companyÂ’s Exchange Solutions segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.