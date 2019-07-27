Contrasting of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -37.48 N/A -0.34 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 10.98 N/A 0.25 82.81

In table 1 we can see Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.78% and an $4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential downside is -9.05%. The data provided earlier shows that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation appears more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.3% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares and 96.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has weaker performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.