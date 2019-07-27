Contrasting of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|4
|-37.48
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|19
|10.98
|N/A
|0.25
|82.81
In table 1 we can see Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|3.3%
|1.4%
Analyst Ratings
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.78% and an $4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential downside is -9.05%. The data provided earlier shows that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation appears more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 54.3% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares and 96.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-0.97%
|0%
|-9.09%
|-7.24%
|-14.58%
|1.49%
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|2.74%
|6.56%
|28.47%
|46.87%
|0%
|48.99%
For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has weaker performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
Summary
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
