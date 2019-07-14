Contrasting of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 8 0.37 N/A 1.87 4.42 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.04 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Antero Resources Corporation and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Antero Resources Corporation and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1%

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources Corporation has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a 3.04 beta which is 204.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Antero Resources Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Antero Resources Corporation and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

Antero Resources Corporation has an average target price of $9.75, and a 87.50% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is $2.8, which is potential 948.69% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is looking more favorable than Antero Resources Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Antero Resources Corporation and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 73.4%. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Antero Resources Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation 3.13% -4.07% -9.15% -47.52% -56.47% -12.25% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -30.61% -46.32% -38.92% -64.08% -80% -17.07%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation was less bearish than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Antero Resources Corporation beats Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.