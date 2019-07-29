Contrasting of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) and Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE)

Since Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 8 0.29 N/A 1.87 4.42 Obsidian Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Antero Resources Corporation and Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources Corporation’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s 256.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Antero Resources Corporation and Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Antero Resources Corporation is $9.75, with potential upside of 137.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Antero Resources Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.1% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Antero Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation 3.13% -4.07% -9.15% -47.52% -56.47% -12.25% Obsidian Energy Ltd. -0.2% 0.96% -19.4% -52.44% -74.13% -26.82%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Summary

Antero Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.