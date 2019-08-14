Contrasting of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

We are comparing Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Corporation 12 7.56 N/A 0.30 30.30 EQM Midstream Partners LP 43 4.11 N/A 2.32 16.62

In table 1 we can see Antero Midstream Corporation and EQM Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. EQM Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Antero Midstream Corporation and EQM Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.4% EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Antero Midstream Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor EQM Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Antero Midstream Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Antero Midstream Corporation and EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00

Antero Midstream Corporation’s upside potential is 88.41% at a $13 average target price. EQM Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $42.25 average target price and a 37.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Antero Midstream Corporation looks more robust than EQM Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.1% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares and 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares. 8.5% are Antero Midstream Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43% EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96%

For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation was more bearish than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Antero Midstream Corporation beats EQM Midstream Partners LP.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.