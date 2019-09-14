Contrasting of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Corporation 11 7.89 N/A 0.30 30.30 Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.58 N/A 1.13 12.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Antero Midstream Corporation and Enable Midstream Partners LP. Enable Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Antero Midstream Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Antero Midstream Corporation and Enable Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.4% Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1%

Liquidity

Antero Midstream Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Enable Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Antero Midstream Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Antero Midstream Corporation and Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Antero Midstream Corporation’s upside potential is 69.21% at a $12.2 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Enable Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 13.18%. The results provided earlier shows that Antero Midstream Corporation appears more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.1% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares and 19% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders held 8.5% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Enable Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43% Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96%

For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation has -18.43% weaker performance while Enable Midstream Partners LP has 2.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Enable Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 12 factors Antero Midstream Corporation.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.