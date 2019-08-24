Contrasting of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.09 N/A -0.04 0.00 electroCore Inc. 4 29.96 N/A -2.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Antares Pharma Inc. and electroCore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9%

Liquidity

Antares Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, electroCore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Antares Pharma Inc. and electroCore Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 electroCore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Antares Pharma Inc. is $5.72, with potential upside of 73.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares and 15.6% of electroCore Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, electroCore Inc. has 10.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. has 17.28% stronger performance while electroCore Inc. has -77.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Antares Pharma Inc. beats electroCore Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.