Contrasting of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Since Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.06 N/A -1.78 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 160 11.44 N/A 4.06 43.11

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Annaly Capital Management Inc. and PS Business Parks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, PS Business Parks Inc.’s average price target is $133, while its potential downside is -24.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares and 74.1% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PS Business Parks Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.