Contrasting of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

This is a contrast between Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -3.63 N/A -1.59 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.34 N/A 1.56 24.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10.17 is Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 22.53%. Competitively the average target price of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is $41, which is potential 4.81% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Annaly Capital Management Inc. appears more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares and 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend while Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.