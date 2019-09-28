Contrasting of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 18.38M -0.96 0.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 84 1.44 103.12M 2.20 39.23

Table 1 highlights Anixa Biosciences Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 446,235,645.44% -306.1% -260.2% PerkinElmer Inc. 123,467,432.95% 9.6% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Anixa Biosciences Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PerkinElmer Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anixa Biosciences Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, PerkinElmer Inc. has 1.7 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anixa Biosciences Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of PerkinElmer Inc. is $101, which is potential 18.60% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anixa Biosciences Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 97.8% respectively. Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than PerkinElmer Inc.

Summary

PerkinElmer Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.