Contrasting of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

Since Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 347.57 N/A -0.96 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 313 4.53 N/A 19.00 17.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares. About 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.