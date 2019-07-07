Contrasting of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 35 5.36 N/A 2.06 18.55 Vical Incorporated 1 21.11 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta means Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Vical Incorporated has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vical Incorporated are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.05% for Anika Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $38.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 38.6%. About 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 13.72% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.