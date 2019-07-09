Contrasting of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

This is a contrast between Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 35 5.30 N/A 2.06 18.55 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 18.1 and 16.1. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -4.92% at a $38.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 233.33% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Urovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 22.8%. 1.3% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.