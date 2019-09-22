Contrasting of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 42 6.72 N/A 2.05 26.83 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

18.1 and 16.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 243.57% and its consensus price target is $23.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.