Contrasting of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.12 N/A 2.05 26.83 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 33.65 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 and a Quick Ratio of 16.1. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a -37.76% downside potential and an average price target of $35. Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 198.95% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcus Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.