Contrasting of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.66 N/A 1.15 73.62 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.91 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.16 and it happens to be 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.71 beta is the reason why it is 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$76.5 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 60.5% respectively. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.