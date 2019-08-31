Contrasting of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Its Rivals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 86.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7.00% 3.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 71 73.62 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With consensus price target of $76.5, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 16.79%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.16 and its 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.