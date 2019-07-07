Contrasting of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63 4.83 N/A 1.30 53.14 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, GlycoMimetics Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$75 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -10.10%. Competitively the consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $23, which is potential 92.15% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that GlycoMimetics Inc. looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 0% respectively. 3.7% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.