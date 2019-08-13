Contrasting of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Since ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 4.01 N/A 1.15 73.62 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 15.2 and 15.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $75, while its potential upside is 5.22%. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 67.72%. Based on the results shown earlier, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.