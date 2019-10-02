Contrasting of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited 21 0.40 410.98M 0.32 53.65 Sibanye Gold Limited 5 0.00 429.61M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Sibanye Gold Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Sibanye Gold Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti Limited 1,976,815,776.82% 5.1% 1.9% Sibanye Gold Limited 8,309,671,179.88% -10.3% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s -0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 176.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sibanye Gold Limited’s 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AngloGold Ashanti Limited are 1.5 and 0.7. Competitively, Sibanye Gold Limited has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Sibanye Gold Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Sibanye Gold Limited 0 0 0 0.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s upside potential is 24.01% at a $23.55 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.2% of Sibanye Gold Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94% Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44%

For the past year AngloGold Ashanti Limited has weaker performance than Sibanye Gold Limited

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats on 8 of the 12 factors Sibanye Gold Limited.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.