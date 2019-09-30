Contrasting of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti Limited 21 0.48 410.98M 0.32 53.65 Royal Gold Inc. 128 2.31 65.24M 1.50 76.20

In table 1 we can see AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Royal Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Royal Gold Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AngloGold Ashanti Limited. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti Limited 1,970,182,166.83% 5.1% 1.9% Royal Gold Inc. 50,936,914.43% 4.5% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current beta is -0.76 and it happens to be 176.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Royal Gold Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Royal Gold Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Royal Gold Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and Royal Gold Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is $23.55, with potential upside of 23.62%. Royal Gold Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116.45 consensus price target and a -7.28% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that AngloGold Ashanti Limited looks more robust than Royal Gold Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares and 81.7% of Royal Gold Inc. shares. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Competitively, Royal Gold Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94% Royal Gold Inc. -3.47% 13% 35.52% 33.47% 35.85% 33.63%

For the past year AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Royal Gold Inc.

Summary

Royal Gold Inc. beats AngloGold Ashanti Limited on 9 of the 14 factors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.