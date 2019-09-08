Contrasting of AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

This is a contrast between AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 21 2.52 N/A 1.60 12.72 TransEnterix Inc. 2 10.78 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights AngioDynamics Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AngioDynamics Inc. and TransEnterix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4% TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that AngioDynamics Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TransEnterix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.31 beta which makes it 131.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AngioDynamics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, TransEnterix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. TransEnterix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AngioDynamics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AngioDynamics Inc. and TransEnterix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of AngioDynamics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24% TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. had bullish trend while TransEnterix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AngioDynamics Inc. beats TransEnterix Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.