Contrasting of AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 20 2.56 N/A 1.60 12.72 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 4 3.35 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates AngioDynamics Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AngioDynamics Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.4% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0.00% -209% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

AngioDynamics Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

AngioDynamics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Alphatec Holdings Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. AngioDynamics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AngioDynamics Inc. and Alphatec Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alphatec Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 19.11% and its consensus price target is $6.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AngioDynamics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.7% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are AngioDynamics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Alphatec Holdings Inc. has 18.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -5.56% 2.62% 0.39% -2.07% -3.37% 1.24% Alphatec Holdings Inc. 2.17% 0.97% 19.29% 207.19% 74.72% 105.24%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. has weaker performance than Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Summary

AngioDynamics Inc. beats Alphatec Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, as well as Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.