Contrasting of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 5.45%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.