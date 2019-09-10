Contrasting of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50% and 5.45%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
