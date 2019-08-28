Contrasting of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.