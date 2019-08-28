Contrasting of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Both Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.
