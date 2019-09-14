Contrasting of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
