Contrasting of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.