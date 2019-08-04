Contrasting of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.95 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33

$14 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 338.87%. Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $88.33 consensus price target and a 5.82% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.