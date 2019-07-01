Contrasting of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Since Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.29 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ImmunoGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 209.73% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has an average price target of $5.08, with potential upside of 117.09%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.