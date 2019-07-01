Contrasting of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Since Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.29
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ImmunoGen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
Analyst Ratings
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ImmunoGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a 209.73% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has an average price target of $5.08, with potential upside of 117.09%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-32.28%
|-21.9%
|-60.81%
|-63.91%
|-80.26%
|-55.42%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
