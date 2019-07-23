Contrasting of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Galapagos NV 115 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Galapagos NV Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average target price of $14, and a 241.46% upside potential. On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential downside is -19.13% and its average target price is $146.6. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 16.78% respectively. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders are 23.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Galapagos NV beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.