Contrasting of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Since Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Analyst Recommendations

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 207.02% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with average price target of $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.