Contrasting of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 21.09 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.23 beta indicates that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, with potential upside of 439.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.