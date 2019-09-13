Contrasting of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1206.14 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 345.21% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 25.8%. Insiders held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Comparatively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was more bullish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.