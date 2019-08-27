Contrasting of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Since Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 16.97 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Amarin Corporation plc’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 400.00% and an $13 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 145.37%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Insiders held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amarin Corporation plc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.