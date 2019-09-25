Contrasting of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 19.7 Current Ratio and a 19.7 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 282.35%. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 38.70%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.