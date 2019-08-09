Contrasting of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology companies, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 67 140.61 N/A -2.68 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.68 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17 and 17 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 16.90% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.