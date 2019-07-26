Contrasting of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

This is a contrast between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 69 292.67 N/A -2.68 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17 and 17 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

AnaptysBio Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has 13.69% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.