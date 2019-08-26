Contrasting of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

We will be contrasting the differences between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 66 107.97 N/A -2.68 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Current Ratio is 17. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a 87.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $75. On the other hand, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -23.09% and its average target price is $33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AnaptysBio Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.