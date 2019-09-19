Contrasting of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 115.39 N/A -2.68 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AnaptysBio Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 and a Quick Ratio of 17. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

AnaptysBio Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 75.81% for AnaptysBio Inc. with consensus price target of $75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.