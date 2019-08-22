Contrasting of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 61 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.24 N/A -6.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.66. Competitively, Rosehill Resources Inc.’s 239.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.39 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a -8.75% downside potential and an average target price of $66.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares and 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.