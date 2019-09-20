Contrasting of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 258 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Penn Virginia Corporation 37 1.11 N/A 11.42 3.00

Demonstrates Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Penn Virginia Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Penn Virginia Corporation which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a -3.46% downside potential and a consensus target price of $70.25. On the other hand, Penn Virginia Corporation’s potential upside is 108.77% and its consensus target price is $70. The results provided earlier shows that Penn Virginia Corporation appears more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance while Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.