Contrasting of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 243 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.46 N/A 0.21 18.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s consensus target price is $66.4, while its potential downside is -8.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.